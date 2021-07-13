Contests
DeWine to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state plans to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination incentive program. The governor said the announcement will come within the next week with a goal of increasing vaccinations.

DeWine said Tuesday he’s worried about the continued spread of the so-called delta variant. He says he’s also worried about parts of the state with continued low vaccination rates. The governor says anyone not vaccinated is “very vulnerable” because of the delta variant.

The Republican governor didn’t provide details about the new program but hinted it could involve smaller amounts of money to increase the odds of more people winning.

DeWine first announced the Vax-a-Million program in May as an incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

A Boston University study found the governor’s initial Vax-a-Million lottery did not cause an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Did Vax-a-Million incentive accomplish its goal? DeWine calls it a ‘great success’

More than 5.5 million Ohioans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 565,000 Ohioans beginning the vaccination process since May 13, the day following Governor DeWine’s announcement of Ohio Vax-a-Million during a statewide address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FOX19 contributed to this report.

