Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana man pleads guilty to child molestation charges

Corey Frank
Corey Frank
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Sentencing has been scheduled for a man who pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Corey Frank pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Frank started talking with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, then drove from Fishers, In. to the community center in Harrison, Ohio, where he picked the girl up.

The girl told police in a forensic interview Frank said he was 18 and wanted to hang out with her, according to the affidavit.

Once Frank picked the girl up from the Harrison community center, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Grendale, In., where he forced her to have sex with him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Frank told authorities he took the girl to the hotel because they couldn’t go out to eat as all the businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s kind of mentally disturbed by all of this,” the girl’s mother told FOX19 NOW. “She’s having nightmares and things of that nature. This man literally threatened to kill her, held a knife to her, forced her to do things she didn’t want to do.”

Frank will be sentenced on Sept. 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden coming to Cincinnati for CNN town hall
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating
Liz Keating: Cincinnati Mayor, City Council should ‘resign to run’ for another public office
The "thin blue line" American flag suggests police stand between order and chaos, but now the...
Solon police department removes thin blue line flag after community controversy