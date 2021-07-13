Indiana man pleads guilty to child molestation charges

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Sentencing has been scheduled for a man who pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Corey Frank pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Frank started talking with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, then drove from Fishers, In. to the community center in Harrison, Ohio, where he picked the girl up.

The girl told police in a forensic interview Frank said he was 18 and wanted to hang out with her, according to the affidavit.

Once Frank picked the girl up from the Harrison community center, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Grendale, In., where he forced her to have sex with him multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Frank told authorities he took the girl to the hotel because they couldn’t go out to eat as all the businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s kind of mentally disturbed by all of this,” the girl’s mother told FOX19 NOW. “She’s having nightmares and things of that nature. This man literally threatened to kill her, held a knife to her, forced her to do things she didn’t want to do.”

Frank will be sentenced on Sept. 8.

