Liz Keating proposes ‘resign to run’ charter amendment for Cincinnati elected officials

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City Councilwoman Liz Keating is proposing a charter amendment requiring elected officials in Cincinnati to resign if they plan to run for another office.

The idea is “aimed at curbing corruption and restoring trust in City Hall,” according to a news release from her office.

She says the amendment will be officially introduced to council for vote in August.

If passed, it will be placed on the November ballot.

Saying there is a “culture of corruption,” federal officials have accused P.G. Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamaya Dennard in pay-to-play schemes exchanging their votes for cash or political action committee (PAC) contributions.

P.G. Sittenfeld, a Democrat, is accused of filtering campaign contributions into a PAC in exchange for favorable votes.

Prosecutors say the other two council members who were federally indicted, Republican Jeff Pastor and Democrat Tamaya Dennard, directly took cash from developers amid deals with the city in exchange for favorable votes.

Dennard, who resigned from council in March 2020, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud.

She recently began serving an 18-month prison sentence in West Virginia.

Sittenfeld and Pastor continue to fight their bribery charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and remain free on their own recognizance.

They agreed to voluntary suspensions from council and continue to collect their $65,000 annual salary and medical benefits.

