Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Liz Keating proposes ‘resign to run’ charter amendment for Cincinnati elected officials

Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating
Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City Councilwoman Liz Keating is proposing a charter amendment requiring elected officials in Cincinnati to resign if they plan to run for another office.

The idea is “aimed at curbing corruption and restoring trust in City Hall,” according to a news release from her office.

She says the amendment will be officially introduced to council for vote in August.

If passed, it will be placed on the November ballot.

Saying there is a “culture of corruption,” federal officials have accused P.G. Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamaya Dennard in pay-to-play schemes exchanging their votes for cash or political action committee (PAC) contributions.

P.G. Sittenfeld, a Democrat, is accused of filtering campaign contributions into a PAC in exchange for favorable votes.

Prosecutors say the other two council members who were federally indicted, Republican Jeff Pastor and Democrat Tamaya Dennard, directly took cash from developers amid deals with the city in exchange for favorable votes.

Dennard, who resigned from council in March 2020, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud.

She recently began serving an 18-month prison sentence in West Virginia.

Sittenfeld and Pastor continue to fight their bribery charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and remain free on their own recognizance.

They agreed to voluntary suspensions from council and continue to collect their $65,000 annual salary and medical benefits.

Cincinnati anti-corruption panel unveils recommendations ahead of meeting Friday

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking

Latest News

The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have...
Bishop resigns from Diocese of Covington
A job application
Ohioans can now apply to keep overpayment of unemployment benefits
Three people were killed in a mobile home fire in West Chester Township early Tuesday morning
West Chester fatal fire
Keyanta Gardner
Arrest in case of missing New Richmond man