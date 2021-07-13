Contests
Tuition, laptops, VIP hockey tickets up for grabs in Miami U’s vaccine giveaway

The vaccine incentive comes as the school plans to welcome its 20,000 students back to campus in the fall.
Miami University's vaccine incentive program will offer more than 80 prizes to students who are vaccinated against COVID-19. (Credit: Miami University RedHawks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University plans to incentivize its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with an array of prizes.

More than 80 prizes are being offered, the university said on Tuesday.

The incentive program appears to come in lieu of a vaccine mandate, which some colleges and universities have already announced ahead of the fall semester.

A bill prohibiting vaccine requirements in schools currently sits on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

Full-time Miami students at the Oxford and regional campuses are eligible so long as they’ve received at least one vaccine dose. They must upload proof into the university’s online medical portal.

No taxpayer or tuition dollars are being used to fund the prizes.

Prizes include:

  • bursar credit equal to one “Tuition Promise” semester of in-state tuition and fees (max. value $8,352;)
  • bursar credit for a Miami meal plan for one year (max. value $3,000;)
  • VIP box tickets for the winning student and nine friends to a Miami hockey game;
  • cash;
  • laptops; and
  • bookstore gift cards.

“We are so excited to welcome our 20,000-plus students back to our nationally recognized Miami Experience this fall. We are planning for an exciting, robust, and immersive semester,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said. “Because vaccination remains our most effective and important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, we want students to get vaccinated and report that they received their vaccinations.”

More info here.

