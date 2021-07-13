Million-dollar bond for Over-the-Rhine shooting suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge assessed a million-dollar bond Tuesday afternoon on 23-year-old Eric Johnson, accused in a fatal Over-the-Rhine shooting from 2018.

Police arrested Johnson on Monday.

He is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Maul, Jr., who died as a result of a shooting that took place in 200 block of East Clifton Avenue on June 1, 2018.

Maul Jr.’s family says he was killed when someone got out of a car along East Clifton Avenue and shot him at close range.

“The shoes that we had to wear, I don’t wish for anyone,” Eyvette Maul, Thomas’s mother, told FOX19 NOW on Monday.

Thomas’s aunt, Eunice Maul says they knew the arrest was coming, they just didn’t know when.

His father, Thomas Maul Sr. says his son was a “wonderful guy.”

“I started crying right away,” Maul Sr. said of the phone call police made to tell him of the arrest.

The family says they don’t know how, if at all, Johnson and Thomas Jr. knew each other.

“Never heard of him,” Eyvette said of Johnson. “Never seen him.”

Maul Sr. says he can’t wait to see the man in court.

“I do want to know the motive for why he took my son from all our lives,” he said. “I do want to know that.”

Police are still asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

