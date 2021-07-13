Contests
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va/ (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky father and his three children were killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Kent County, Virginia on Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say they were on their way home to Newport from a family vacation in Virginia Beach when Anthony Snow, 53, had a medical emergency behind the wheel causing him to swerve off the road on I-64 and hit a pole.

The car then caught fire.

The mother, 34-year-old Ishia Palmisano, was in the front seat and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anthony died from his injuries at the scene along with three children: 9-year-old Victor Snow, 11-year-old Mary Snow and 13-year-old Joseph Snow. The children were all in the backseat of the vehicle.

“I definitely never thought I’d be hearing something like this on a Tuesday morning. It’s definitely something you never want to wake up to. It’s something you never expect,” family friend Faith Norman said.

Palmisano is undergoing surgery in Richmond. Her sister says she is stable.

“They were all around amazing. They were super dedicated and hard-working. Always just the life of the party - it’s just very sad,” Norman said.

Norman grew up in Newport and shared a duplex with Palmisano and her family.

“I completely collapsed to the floor. I never thought anything like that would happen to her and her family so it’s just super heart-wrenching,” she said.

All three children were part of Newport Independent Public Schools.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for a memorial and medical expenses for Palmisano.

