Ohioans can now apply to keep overpayment of unemployment benefits

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans who received an overpayment of non-fraud unemployment benefits can apply for a waiver to keep the benefits.

Money will be returned to claimants who qualify for a waiver but who previously repaid the overpayment, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“Federal changes in unemployment rules, criteria, and claims volume resulted in widespread overpayments of benefits across the nation,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder said in a news release. “We know that created a tremendous amount of stress for those already struggling, and these waivers will offer relief to individuals with valid unemployment claims whose overpayments were not their fault.”

ODJFS officials have begun notifying individuals, by U.S. mail or electronically, who are potentially eligible and are providing them with detailed instructions for how to apply.

Later this summer, once system programming is complete, the waiver applications will be reviewed, and approved waivers honored.

If approved, all portions of overpayments could be waived, including the supplemental weekly $600 and $300 payments that were previously available as a result of federal stimulus legislation.

Those who received Trade, SharedWork Ohio, and other types of unemployment benefits also may be eligible for waivers, according to ODJFS.

