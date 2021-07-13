Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Parrot Heads descend on Riverbend for first Jimmy Buffett concert since pandemic

Tailgaiting starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parrot Heads will pack Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday night to enjoy Jimmy Buffett for the first time since the pandemic.

The concert will be 100-percent capacity and vaccinations are not required. Mask-use is up to each individual.

Buffett fans got an early start Monday night, just one indication this is more pilgrimage than concert for those who make the trek to Riverbend.

“This is a gathering of friends and the flock from all over, and we don’t necessarily get to see each other except for tonight and tomorrow,” Patty Doak, an annual attendee, said.

This part of the country resonates with Buffett fans for a reason.

“The Cincinnati Great Wolf Amputheater is where the term ‘Parrot Head’ was coined by Timothy Schmit,” Doak explained. “And a lot of grass-roots movements was here.”

Doak adds Monday’s party came with a purpose. They’re raising money through a raffle for Pink Ribbon Girls and Honor Flight Tri-State.

“The funds that are raised here tonight stay in Cincinnati,” Kim Kuwatch with Pink Ribbon Girls said. “We provide free services to women who are going through treatment for breast or gynecological cancer.”

Dee Daniels with Honor Flight Tri-State says Monday is a big night for them.

“Costs us quite a bit to take a planeload of vets,” he said. “We take 86 veterans on each flight. We did 4 flights a year pre-COVID.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Cincinnati police said they are investigating a stabbing and crash overnight. A driver was...
Driver found stabbed, critically hurt in crashed car near bridge, police say
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs

Latest News

Bellevue family impacted by flooding now dealing with theft
‘Soul-crushing:’ Bellevue family battles flooding damage, then hit by thief
Public health officials announced an outbreak with 30 known cases from a church retreat in Ohio.
COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio church retreat with Kentucky, Indiana attendees
Bobby Farrell Jr.
State investigators stepping in on case of missing New Richmond man
Cincinnati police receive major influx of Narcan doses