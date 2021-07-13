Contests
President Biden coming to Cincinnati for CNN town hall

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden is coming to Cincinnati next week for a CNN town hall, according to the White House.

The White House says President Biden will be in Cincinnati on July 21.

“Issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy” is expected to be the focus of the event, a CNN report claims.

The location of the event has not been released.

CNN said in citing a network spokesperson, the event is invitation-only.

President Biden’s last visit to the Queen City came ahead of the 2020 election with a stop at Union Terminal in October of last year.

During the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won Ohio with 53.3% of the vote, the Associated Press called.

