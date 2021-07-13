President Biden coming to Cincinnati for CNN town hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden is coming to Cincinnati next week for a CNN town hall, according to the White House.

The White House says President Biden will be in Cincinnati on July 21.

“Issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy” is expected to be the focus of the event, a CNN report claims.

The location of the event has not been released.

CNN said in citing a network spokesperson, the event is invitation-only.

President Biden’s last visit to the Queen City came ahead of the 2020 election with a stop at Union Terminal in October of last year.

During the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won Ohio with 53.3% of the vote, the Associated Press called.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.