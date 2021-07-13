Solon Police Department removes thin blue line flag after controversy in community

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The chief of the Solon police department chose to remove a thin blue line flag on police property because it caused “a diverse and unhealthy reaction” within the community.

The chief said it was displayed briefly.

A statement from the explained that for members of the Solon police department it represents support for law enforcement and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but for others, it is a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement.

The statement also detailed how it was never the department’s intention to heighten tensions within the community and create conflict and they are sensitive to the fact that it alienates them from those they are committed to serve and protect.

Read the full statement below.

