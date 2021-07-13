Contests
State investigators stepping in on case of missing New Richmond man

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is now involved in the search for Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr.

Farrell was last seen on Tuesday, July 6.

The New Richmond Police Department reported him missing three days later on Friday, July 9.

BCI is investigating at the request of New Richmond police.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Farrell left his home to go drive around with a friend and never returned.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a blue ‘Nike’ on the front and a red swoosh under the letters, gray shorts, black socks and black slides.

Police say he missed a promotion at work as well as the birth of his niece.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Farrell Jr. you’re asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 513-553-3122.

