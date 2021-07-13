Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant

Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12, 2021.(Source: Nashville Fire Department, Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Taco Bell shift leader is charged with setting a fire at a Nashville-area restaurant after video shows employees with fireworks inside the building, the Nashville Fire Department said.

“Management reported surveillance footage captured employees causing the fire inside the restaurant while playing with fireworks,” an NFD release says. “The employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business.”

According to the release, the video then shows workers putting something in a trash can near a door before going outside to record it with their cell phones.

As they saw the trash can start to smoke, they realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant.

When they couldn’t get back in the store, employees called 911 for help. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

The July 5 fire caused $30,000 in damage.

NFD Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday. She was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Nashville Fire says the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Trucks similar to this one will make their way through Covington on Tuesday morning.
Semis hauling massive concrete beams through Covington will disrupt traffic, parking

Latest News

The Bengals are inviting fans to Paul Brown Stadium for “Back Together Saturday”. Photo: FOX19...
Bengals welcome fans to Paul Brown Stadium for training camp event
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Five people rescued after whale hits boat