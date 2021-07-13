Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tuesday Muggy Air & Afternoon Storm Chances

We break this pattern by early next week.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another day of on-again off-again downpours and even some thunder as we look at a chance this morning and then building into the afternoon hours. The best chance comes between 1pm and 6pm for downpours and thunder. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s on your Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will have only isolated showers and thunderstorms but Friday into early Sunday morning looks very wet. Look for daytime highs near 90 degrees by Thursday.

Late Sunday somewhat less humid an cooler air arrives from Canada with a break in the rain for a good portion of next week.

At this point late Sunday through Thursday next week look to be dry with temperatures and humidity both near normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday with more than 50 restaurants offering gourmet blends and...
Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday

Latest News

FIRST ALERT VIDEO UPDATE
Frank's First Alert Tuesday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
More Rain, More Humidity This Week
Scattered Showers, Muggy Overnight
Scattered Showers, Muggy Overnight
Muggy Evening, Muggy Week, Wet Too.
Muggy Evening, Muggy Week, Wet Too.