Tuesday Muggy Air & Afternoon Storm Chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another day of on-again off-again downpours and even some thunder as we look at a chance this morning and then building into the afternoon hours. The best chance comes between 1pm and 6pm for downpours and thunder. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s on your Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will have only isolated showers and thunderstorms but Friday into early Sunday morning looks very wet. Look for daytime highs near 90 degrees by Thursday.

Late Sunday somewhat less humid an cooler air arrives from Canada with a break in the rain for a good portion of next week.

At this point late Sunday through Thursday next week look to be dry with temperatures and humidity both near normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.