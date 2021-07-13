Contests
University Hospitals apologizes after patient receives kidney meant for another

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals released a statement Monday after a patient received a kidney intended for another person.

The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates. The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

The hospital has apologized to the patients and their families, the release said.

Read the full UH statement here:

The University Hospitals Transplant Program is comprised of a highly qualified, multidisciplinary team of experts with decades of transplant care delivery and research experience. We are dismayed that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another. The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed.

We have notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the organization that manages the national organ transplant system. We are also carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again. Two of our caregivers are on administrative leave pending the determinations of our investigation.

We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.

