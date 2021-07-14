16-year-old shot in Mt. Airy, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with an underage victim early Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred sometime shortly before 5 p.m. on Bahama Terrace in Mt. Airy.
A 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder, police say.
The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Police are investigating.
