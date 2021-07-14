Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

16-year-old shot in Mt. Airy, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with an underage victim early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred sometime shortly before 5 p.m. on Bahama Terrace in Mt. Airy.

A 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder, police say.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Police are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Three people are dead in a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in West Chester Township early...
3 people, family dog dead in West Chester fire

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
Police investigating number of armed robberies near UC campus
Police investigating number of armed robberies near UC campus
‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day
‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day
As the U.S. sees a rise of COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant spreading, drug companies are...
COVID-19 Delta variant is ‘highly contagious,’ Ohio health leaders say