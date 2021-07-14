2 hospitalized in Mt. Airy fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued multiple residents from an apartment fire in Mt. Airy Tuesday night.

Medics evaluated several people who were exposed to smoke and took two to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Cincy Fire & EMS said in a tweet.

At last check, the two residents who were hospitalized were listed in stable condition, according to the fire department.

The blaze was reported in the 2900 block of High Forest Lane about 10 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

We are on the scene of an apartment fire on High Forest Ln in Mt. Airy. A second alarm has been requested because we are rescuing several people from the building. pic.twitter.com/r17uriPeRc — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 14, 2021

