2 hospitalized in Mt. Airy fire

Cincinnati firefighters said they rescued multiple residents from an apartment fire on High...
Cincinnati firefighters said they rescued multiple residents from an apartment fire on High Forest Lane in Mt. Airy Tuesday night.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued multiple residents from an apartment fire in Mt. Airy Tuesday night.

Medics evaluated several people who were exposed to smoke and took two to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Cincy Fire & EMS said in a tweet.

At last check, the two residents who were hospitalized were listed in stable condition, according to the fire department.

The blaze was reported in the 2900 block of High Forest Lane about 10 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

