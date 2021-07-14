5-year-old Maple Heights boy dies after shooting himself in the head

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old boy has died after shooting himself in the head late Tuesday evening.

Maple Heights police said officers responded to the 19700 block of Maple Heights Boulevard around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a child who was shot.

Princeton Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next door neighbor Jordan Koenig says she woke up to hear a mother’s pain, “I was up for three hours listening to her crying and screaming. Her mother pulled up they were both crying it was sad. It was so sad.”

Makell Edwards who lives across the street says it was heartbreaking to hear what happened to the little boy who his younger brothers called King, “All I heard was he shot himself and killed himself. Dude left his gun out and baby picked it up and shot and killed himself.”

Edwards was not clear on which man left a gun within the child’s reach possibly on a table.

Maple Heights police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating Patterson’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.