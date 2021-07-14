Contests
Avondale fire displaces 6 residents

Reading Road is shut down in Avondale due to an apartment fire early Wednesday, Cincinnati...
Reading Road is shut down in Avondale due to an apartment fire early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Artino
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six residents are displaced in an early morning apartment fire in Avondale, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Reading Road is shut down right now in the 3500 block of Reading Road.

The fire was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. When first responders arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the four-story building.

Firefighters rescued several residents, who are now waiting outside their building.

No immediate injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

