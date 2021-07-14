Avondale fire displaces 6 residents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six residents are displaced in an early morning apartment fire in Avondale, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Reading Road is shut down right now in the 3500 block of Reading Road.

The fire was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. When first responders arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the four-story building.

Firefighters rescued several residents, who are now waiting outside their building.

No immediate injuries were reported.

CFD: Kitchen fire, put out upon arrival, 2nd floor, 4 rescues, 6 people displaced. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LKrwGTgi0M — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) July 14, 2021

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.