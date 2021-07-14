Backpacks & Breakfast event for free school supplies
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - If your school-aged children need supplies for the coming school year, Northern Kentucky Harvest may be able to help.
The non-profit agency says it has 1,008 backpacks with paper, pens and pencils, and other basic supplies to give out to K-12 students.
It’s all part of their annual Backpacks & Breakfast event.
The organization is asking parents to register by July 31.
You can register at https://beconcerned.org/backpacks-and-breakfast-event/
In past years, Northern Kentucky Harvest distributed the supplies during Backpacks & Breakfast in Covington’s Goebel Park.
But with the pandemic, it’s adopting the same drive-thru format on the Be Concerned parking lot as last year.
The event will be Aug. 14 and 15 at 1100 Pike Street.
“We know there are still a lot of people out there hurting financially, so we’re hoping we can connect with some of them and help them a little bit,” said Paul Gottbrath, board president of Northern Kentucky Harvest.
Backpacks & Breakfast is now in its 21st year.
It started out with about 150 backpacks in 2001 and has grown to average 900-1,000 annually, with more than half of those families typically coming from Covington.
