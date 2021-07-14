Backpacks & Breakfast event for free school supplies

Contests
By Lauren Minor
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - If your school-aged children need supplies for the coming school year, Northern Kentucky Harvest may be able to help.

The non-profit agency says it has 1,008 backpacks with paper, pens and pencils, and other basic supplies to give out to K-12 students.

It’s all part of their annual Backpacks & Breakfast event. 

The organization is asking parents to register by July 31.

You can register at https://beconcerned.org/backpacks-and-breakfast-event/

In past years, Northern Kentucky Harvest distributed the supplies during Backpacks & Breakfast in Covington’s Goebel Park.

But with the pandemic, it’s adopting the same drive-thru format on the Be Concerned parking lot as last year.

The event will be Aug. 14 and 15 at 1100 Pike Street.

“We know there are still a lot of people out there hurting financially, so we’re hoping we can connect with some of them and help them a little bit,” said Paul Gottbrath, board president of Northern Kentucky Harvest.

Backpacks & Breakfast is now in its 21st year.

It started out with about 150 backpacks in 2001 and has grown to average 900-1,000 annually, with more than half of those families typically coming from Covington.

