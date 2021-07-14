Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Beloved music teacher, former Cincy Ballet pianist passes after cancer battle

Della Enns let her deep faith influence her music and her teaching.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An educator and one-time Cincinnati Ballet pianist is being fondly remembered for her love of music and worship after she passed from cancer.

Della Enns taught at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for 20 years. School staff say she helped shape hundreds of minds with her strong faith and musical gifts.

Mona Summers, director of fine arts at CHCA, says just seeing Enns play the piano was awe-inspiring.

“Della was an accomplished pianist,” Summers said. “She was just so gifted.”

Not only did Enns enjoy playing and teaching music, she also loved worship―and she used her creative energy to combine all three endeavors.

“That is something that we’ll cherish about her and will miss greatly,” Dean Nicholas, a CHCA teacher, said.

CHCA Principal Cammie Montgomery says Enns’ students were lucky to have her.

“She would not miss a day with her kids,” Montgomery said. “Whether she was planning a lesson or planning some type of recital, she was present. And I think that was also a source of inspiration for her students.”

Enns was also well known beyond the school’s walls.

“She worked in the community as accompass and as a musician as well,” Montgomery said. “She recorded her own music and was a pianist for the Cincinnati Ballet for many years.”

After months of continuous chemotherapy and a decade-long battle with multiple cancers, Enns passed on Saturday.

Her colleagues say they have faith she’s keeping herself busy, directing a choir of heavenly angels and playing for her greatest love: od.

There will be a celebration of life for Enns on Saturday at Peoples Church at 2 p.m. in Corryville.

Her family asks that people wear bright colors and especially pink, which was Enns favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Three people are dead in a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in West Chester Township early...
3 people, family dog dead in West Chester fire

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
5-year-old Maple Heights boy dies after shooting himself in the head
Construction workers’ fast actions help save man’s life
Construction workers’ fast actions help save man’s life
Middletown seeks 25-year levy extension to replace fire stations
Middletown seeks 25-year levy extension to replace fire stations