Beloved music teacher, former Cincy Ballet pianist passes after cancer battle

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An educator and one-time Cincinnati Ballet pianist is being fondly remembered for her love of music and worship after she passed from cancer.

Della Enns taught at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for 20 years. School staff say she helped shape hundreds of minds with her strong faith and musical gifts.

Mona Summers, director of fine arts at CHCA, says just seeing Enns play the piano was awe-inspiring.

“Della was an accomplished pianist,” Summers said. “She was just so gifted.”

Not only did Enns enjoy playing and teaching music, she also loved worship―and she used her creative energy to combine all three endeavors.

“That is something that we’ll cherish about her and will miss greatly,” Dean Nicholas, a CHCA teacher, said.

CHCA Principal Cammie Montgomery says Enns’ students were lucky to have her.

“She would not miss a day with her kids,” Montgomery said. “Whether she was planning a lesson or planning some type of recital, she was present. And I think that was also a source of inspiration for her students.”

Enns was also well known beyond the school’s walls.

“She worked in the community as accompass and as a musician as well,” Montgomery said. “She recorded her own music and was a pianist for the Cincinnati Ballet for many years.”

After months of continuous chemotherapy and a decade-long battle with multiple cancers, Enns passed on Saturday.

Her colleagues say they have faith she’s keeping herself busy, directing a choir of heavenly angels and playing for her greatest love: od.

There will be a celebration of life for Enns on Saturday at Peoples Church at 2 p.m. in Corryville.

Her family asks that people wear bright colors and especially pink, which was Enns favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.