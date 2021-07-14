Body Cam: Covington officers confront barricaded man after SWAT standoff

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says the Covington police officers who shot a suspect to death in June were acting in self-defense and will not be charged.

Newly released bodycam footage appears to bear out that rationale.

It also shows just how dangerous the situation became, with officers having to hide as the suspect, bunkered in a basement, used surveillance cameras to direct his gunfire.

The situation unfolded on June 17 at a home on Frazier Street, after Covington police responded to a call about a suicidal man.

Daniel Ray was at the home on the phone with his ex-wife, according to Sanders. The ex-wife had a coworker call 911.

Authorities say Ray started shooting when officers arrived around 8:45 p.m.

“It’s a pretty chaotic scene initially,” Sanders said narrating the footage.

The prosecutor explains Ray could see officers from his basement setup of surveillance cameras, allowing him to shoot through doors with knowledge of what was on the other side.

“It gave the suspect, Daniel Ray, a bird’s eye view of exactly what the officers were doing,” he explained. “It’s really dangerous because you lose the element of surprise.”

Ray refused calls to surrender.

Eventually, SWAT arrived on the scene. Sanders says Ray emerged from the basement holding multiple guns when he saw the SWAT team coming through the front door.

That, Sanders says, is when officers shot him. He adds the officers stopped firing when Ray fell to the ground.

The officers attempted life-saving measures, but Ray died from his wounds.

Sanders says he is not prosecuting the officers who fired on Ray because they were acting in self-defense.

“And I think that’s ultimately what we saw when he emerged from the basement with multiple handguns and pointed [them] at officers,” Sanders said. “I don’t think they had any choice at that time but to defend themselves.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.