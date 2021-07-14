Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire in West Chester Township.

They are 77-year-old Carole Kozee, 56-year-old Jennipher Kozee and 80-year-old Thomas Kozee Sr.

The coroner listed the preliminary manner of death for all victims as smoke inhalation.

The family dog also perished in the fire reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Princeton Crossing mobile home park.

A police officer on patrol saw a large amount of smoke pouring from a trailer in Princeton Crossing, on Erie Circle near Ohio 747 and responded, according to West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz.

The township released police body camera footage Wednesday showing flame gorging the rear of the trailer.

First responders found three residents inside and pulled them out.

All of the residents were given CPR while they were taken to hospitals in West Chester and Fairfield, but they were pronounced dead, Prinz said.

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was hospitalized with severe dehydration, according to the fire chief.

He is expected to be released Wednesday and make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a back bedroom, remains under investigation, according to Prinz.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting.

Three residents died in a mobile home fire early Tuesday, West Chester officials say. (FOX19 NOW)

