Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a group of teens accused of attacking a man outside of a Cincinnati Taco Bell.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Mt Airy on Colerain Avenue.

The employees at Taco Bell say the attack happened towards the back of the restaurant. They say about six or seven teens were throwing rocks and were beating the man in the head with the rocks nonstop.

“They really tried to kill him with these rocks,” said one of the employees who did not want to be identified out of fear that the teens may come back.

She tells us she was working at the drive-thru window when she noticed several teens taunting an older man.

“As the time went on, they were hitting him in the head with the rocks, and they were big rocks. They were trying to knock this man out with these rocks.”

She says eventually she had to step in to try to stop it.

“I had to say something to kind of scare them off, so I said we had cameras hidden all around the restaurant, so that made them back off. We ended up grabbing the man and pulling him in our back door. When we pulled him in the back door, we had him in a secure location to where I felt like he was safe in there,” she said.

The employee explains they kept the man inside the restaurant until police arrived, and by that time the teens had taken off.

According to police, the man who was assaulted was intoxicated and was hanging out at a Thornton’s gas station across the street before management told him to move on.

Witnesses say they see the man walking in the area often and they are not sure what triggered Tuesday’s assault.

“It still doesn’t give them the right to abuse them the way that they did. I believe that they were really going to hurt this man,” the employee said.

The man’s name who was allegedly assaulted has not been released by police. The employee that we spoke with tells us that he refused medical treatment at the scene.

In the meantime, the teens are still on the run tonight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police.

