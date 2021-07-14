Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell

“They really tried to kill him”
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.(WXIX)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a group of teens accused of attacking a man outside of a Cincinnati Taco Bell.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Mt Airy on Colerain Avenue.

The employees at Taco Bell say the attack happened towards the back of the restaurant. They say about six or seven teens were throwing rocks and were beating the man in the head with the rocks nonstop.

“They really tried to kill him with these rocks,” said one of the employees who did not want to be identified out of fear that the teens may come back.

She tells us she was working at the drive-thru window when she noticed several teens taunting an older man.

“As the time went on, they were hitting him in the head with the rocks, and they were big rocks. They were trying to knock this man out with these rocks.”

She says eventually she had to step in to try to stop it.

“I had to say something to kind of scare them off, so I said we had cameras hidden all around the restaurant, so that made them back off. We ended up grabbing the man and pulling him in our back door. When we pulled him in the back door, we had him in a secure location to where I felt like he was safe in there,” she said.

The employee explains they kept the man inside the restaurant until police arrived, and by that time the teens had taken off.

According to police, the man who was assaulted was intoxicated and was hanging out at a Thornton’s gas station across the street before management told him to move on.

Witnesses say they see the man walking in the area often and they are not sure what triggered Tuesday’s assault.

“It still doesn’t give them the right to abuse them the way that they did. I believe that they were really going to hurt this man,” the employee said.

The man’s name who was allegedly assaulted has not been released by police. The employee that we spoke with tells us that he refused medical treatment at the scene.

In the meantime, the teens are still on the run tonight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Longtime residents of the Court View Apartments in downtown Cincinnati had until Sunday to move...
Residents of downtown apartment building refuse to make way for developers
Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony King
Dad left 1-year-old home alone with unlocked doors: court docs
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation

Latest News

Parrot Heads get ready for Jimmy Buffett at Riverbend Music Center
Jimmy Buffet madness takes over Riverbend Music Center
Covington police at the scene of a man barricaded in a house on June 17.
Body Cam: Covington officers confront barricaded man after SWAT standoff
The Rogers family at the Cincinnati Reds' inaugural Lou Gehrig's Day on June 7.
‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day
Miami University's vaccine incentive program will offer more than 80 prizes to students who are...
Tuition, laptops, VIP hockey tickets up for grabs in Miami U’s vaccine giveaway