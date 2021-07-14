Florence fire truck hit by SUV, causing ‘significant damage’

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence Fire Department truck is out of service after an SUV driver crashed into it on Monday, causing “significant damage,” the chief said.

The fire truck was stationed outside the Weaver Road firehouse around 3:45 p.m. when the crash happened, according to Fire Chief Scott Knoll.

The SUV driver told police his foot slipped onto the gas pedal, causing him to lose control, Knoll said.

The SUV went through the yard, heading towards the fire truck.

Knoll said two firefighters standing near the truck managed to jump out of the way before the SUV came barreling through.

“As bad as this incident could have been, I am just thankful that no one was injured,” said Chief Knoll. “To have two of our personnel standing next to the truck when it was struck and not have something tragic happen is a small miracle.”

Knoll said the truck needs extensive repairs, so it will be out of service for a while.

