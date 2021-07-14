Contests
Florence fire truck hit by SUV, causing ‘significant damage’

Two firefighters standing near the truck managed to jump out of the way before the SUV came...
Two firefighters standing near the truck managed to jump out of the way before the SUV came barreling through.(Florence Fire Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence Fire Department truck is out of service after an SUV driver crashed into it on Monday, causing “significant damage,” the chief said.

The fire truck was stationed outside the Weaver Road firehouse around 3:45 p.m. when the crash happened, according to Fire Chief Scott Knoll.

The SUV driver told police his foot slipped onto the gas pedal, causing him to lose control, Knoll said.

The SUV went through the yard, heading towards the fire truck.

Knoll said two firefighters standing near the truck managed to jump out of the way before the SUV came barreling through.

“As bad as this incident could have been, I am just thankful that no one was injured,” said Chief Knoll. “To have two of our personnel standing next to the truck when it was struck and not have something tragic happen is a small miracle.”

Knoll said the truck needs extensive repairs, so it will be out of service for a while.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

