Hamilton County unveils new program to help COVID-19 impacted small business

Hamilton County Commissioners and community partners are announcing a new small business...
Hamilton County Commissioners and community partners are announcing a new small business navigation program for small businesses at a news conference Wednesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commissioners and community partners are holding a news conference Wednesday to unveil a new program to help small businesses as they recover from the pandemic.

County leaders say “513 Small Business Assist” will provide hands-on, one-on-one support for small businesses.

Hamilton County Commissioners will be joined at 10 a.m. by local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.

The news conference will take place in front of St. Bernard Administrative Offices, 110 Washington Ave. in St. Bernard.

