Jimmy Buffet madness takes over Riverbend Music Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concerts are back at Riverbend Music Center, and Jimmy Buffet kicked things off in a big way.

The venue was sold-out with more than 20,000 fans, some having bought their tickets prior to the pandemic.

A little pre-concert rain dampened none of the fun.

Tailgaiting started around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Patty Doak, president of the Cincinnati Parrot Head Club, says hundreds took part.

“Another year!” Doak exclaimed. “Fins left! Fins right!”

Billie Sewell, of Vermillion, is on her 35th Jimmy Buffett concert.

“This morning when they pulled in, I had tears,” she said. “Like, we love these people so much here.”

“I am the same as Billie,” chimed in Missy Smith, also of Vermillion. “We’ve been, since we were 16 years old, coming down and having a blast.”

Doak says the camaraderie is something she missed during the pandemic.

“We’ve missed the family. We’ve missed the fun and the excitement and the music and the carrying on,” she said. “We missed it. Two long years.”

Not everyone was a Buffett veteran. Jeff Mullinger was a first-timer on Tuesday.

“I’m stoked,” he said prior to entry. “I am ready to get inside. I am ready to hear some music.”

Others came from far and wide, like Chris Olton, a Long Island, NY resident who’s seen Buffett 25 times.

“My best friend, he usually comes with me,” Olton said. “His wife is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, so he couldn’t come. So I said, you know what? I am going to go out there by myself. I will find plenty of people to hang out with. I was most excited for the tailgate and so happy everything is back, and it’s great to see the world coming back to normal again.”

Upcoming shows at Riverbend Music Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.