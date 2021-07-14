Mainly dry today, slight pop-up shower chance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mix of sun and clouds as we head through the afternoon hours. Only a slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Thursday features a lot of sunshine and warmer highs pushing the mid to upper 80s. We will stay more dry than wet both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain returns to the forecast late Friday morning and lingers off and on through early Sunday morning. Rain totals from Friday into Sunday morning could exceed 2 inches with some spots approaching 3 inches. This fast-moving rainfall could lead to quick runoff and flooding.

Watch for cooler and somewhat less humid air to arrive from Canada on Sunday. That will give us a break in the rain for a good portion of next week. Then we should stay mostly dry with temperatures and humidity both near normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.