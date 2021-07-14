Contests
Middletown seeks 25-year levy extension to replace fire stations

By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Middletown hopes a 25-year extension of a property tax will cover the costs to replace all four fire stations.

The extension means no tax increase, just the same rates residents have paid for the last decade.

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Loli said replacing their stations has been something they have wanted for nearly two decades.

Chief Lolli added the health and safety conditions at the stations are nothing spectacular.

“The health and safety of the conditions are fair at best and poor at worst,” the chief said.

City Manager Jim Palenick said the city is trying to take advantage of historically low interest rates, but there are some opposed to the levy.

Those opposed have brought up numerous concerns online.

One of them being concerns with past budgets that have not accounted for these upgrades.

“I think that’s a legitimate question,” Palenick acknowledged. “I think you can always try to second guess why folks made the decisions they did in the past. All we can do is look where we are today and where we need to be in the future.”

The levy was previously used for a senior center.

The issue will go before City Council on July 20 and that is when they will decide if it makes the ballot in May of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

