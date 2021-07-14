Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is accused of taking a diaper bag with a loaded gun to a daycare full of children and leaving it behind, along with her 6-month-old daughter.

It happened Monday at a daycare on Hamilton Avenue in Springfield Township, police wrote in court records.

Mahogany Armstrong concealed the 9-mm handgun in the diaper bag and then left it with staff members as she dropped off her daughter, Officer Daniel Carter wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Daycare staff put the bag in the “infant room” of the facility with other children present, according to the officer’s sworn statement.

A staff member discovered the weapon when they went change a diaper for Armstrong’s daughter.

“Armstrong endangered all the children present,” Officer Carter wrote in the court record.

Armstrong, 28, of Forest Park, is charged with endangering children and carrying concealed weapons.

She is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

