Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Three people are dead in a two-alarm fire at a mobile home in West Chester Township early...
3 people, family dog dead in West Chester fire

Latest News

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing