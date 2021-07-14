Contests
More Dry Than Wet On Wednesday

Less Humid Air Arrives By Early Next Week !
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a mainly dry Wednesday morning with just a isolated shower otherwise muggy with some patchy fog.

A daytime high Wednesday of 85 degrees and even warmer on Thursday in the upper 80s. We will stay more dry than wet both Wednesday and Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but Friday into early Sunday morning the weather looks very wet.

Rain totals from Friday into Sunday morning could exceed 2″ and in spots close in on 3″, with the ground wet quick runoff means a threat of flooding.

Late Sunday somewhat less humid an cooler air arrives from Canada with a break in the rain for a good portion of next week.

At this point late Sunday through Thursday should be a bit of a break from the muggies. Look for next week to be mostly dry with temperatures and humidity both near normal.

