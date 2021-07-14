Police investigating number of armed robberies near UC campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several recent armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati are being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department and campus police.

CPD released photos of several suspects they are trying to identify in connection with robberies.

Police said they have a very vague description of the above suspects.

Both campus and Cincinnati officers are working together to review surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

One of the recent armed robberies happened on Wheeler Street, a student claims.

On Facebook, Ana María D. Echeverría Jiménez wrote she was robbed at gunpoint by four young adults/teens on July 12.

She said the suspects stole her laptop, phone, wallet and her 2010 Ford Mustang.

UC Police Assitant Chief Dudley Smith says armed robberies on the school’s campus hardly ever happen.

“Armed robberies on campus are very, very rare,” Smith explained. “In fact, this is the first one we’ve had this calendar year.”

Assistant Chief Smith says the campus law enforcement agency is working hard to get information about safety initiatives out to students to prevent further crimes.

“We have our night ride program, which is a free shuttle service operated by students to transport students around campus communities within a one-mile radius of campus,” Smith said. “We have a Bearcat Guardian app that any student or faculty can sign up for. That app gives them the ability to text our comm center.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.