Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect, who was already facing charges in connection with the disappearance of a New Richmond man, is now charged with murder.

Keyanta Gardner, 23, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr., court records show.

Farrell Jr. left his home on July 6 to drive around with a friend, but he never returned, according to New Richmond police.

New Richmond police reported him missing three days later on July 9. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) joined the investigation.

Farrell Jr.’s body was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Monday in the 2300 block of SR-222 in Monroe Township, court records read.

Gardner was charged Monday with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

On Tuesday, BCI said more charges were expected.

The BCI’s investigation identified Gardner as a suspect and he eventually admitted to his involvement in the murder, the documents indicate.

Gardner is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m.

