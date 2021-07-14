Contests
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom mirrors in Pennsylvania saying he was holding her captive and threatening her life.(Source: Scott Township Police, WTAE via CNN)
By WTAE Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAE) - A woman allegedly held captive for months was able to escape by alerting police to her situation through notes left on bathroom mirrors in women’s restrooms in two Pennsylvania counties.

Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom mirrors saying he was holding her captive and threatening her life. He was released from jail after posting $500 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Scott Township police were called July 8 to a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Employees gave them a handwritten note that had been stuck to the mirror in the women’s bathroom.

The note stated the writer’s name and explained she was being held against her will and sexually and physically assaulted by Brewer.

Two days later, Pennsylvania State Police were called to Fallingwater, a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and a National Historic Landmark, for reports of another note stuck to the mirror in the women’s restroom.

The note said the victim had been held hostage since May 1 and asked officers not to give up on helping her. It also said, “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them.”

Troopers spoke to the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who had not seen her since the end of April and was in the process of reporting her missing. He also said she had been in a relationship with Brewer, who was seen with her on Fallingwater cameras.

Brewer was arrested Sunday. He faces multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of bruises on her arm and a cut on her foot. Sections of her hair were also missing. According to the complaint, she said she never ran because Brewer threatened to kill her and her children.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

