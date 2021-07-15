5-year-old girl with special needs, terminal cancer diagnosis beating the survival odds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two years after getting a terminal cancer diagnosis, a local girl with special needs is beating the odds one day at a time.

Reese Blankenship, 5, has been forced to endure multiple traumas. According to family members, Reese was born prematurely and was abused by biological family members before she was adopted by Chrystie and Danny Blankenship.

Because of what she has been through, Reese is unable to speak, struggles to walk and cannot see.

“People say to me, ‘She’s so blessed to have you.’ And that’s not the case. We’re so blessed to have her,” Chrystie said. “I don’t think that she knows anything other than fighting.”

On top of those hardships, in 2019, Chrystie said Reese was diagnosed with DIPG, which is a form of stage-four terminal brain cancer. At that time, doctors gave Reese nine to 12 months to live.

However, two years later, in 2021, after undergoing radiation treatments, Reese is still fighting. In fact, Chrystie said Reese had a scan on Wednesday that showed her tumor is stable.

“I believe that God has given Reese a second chance at life to have the love that she didn’t get at the beginning,” Chrystie said.

“The Cure Starts Now” Foundation, a Cincinnati non-profit, is sharing Reese’s story at an upcoming fundraiser and has named Reese an ambassador for cancer research.

“It was really neat when I got the flyer in the mail, and they had featured her story to just share awareness and her story and her battle,” Chrystie said.

Chrystie, both inspired and impressed by her daughter’s determination, said she is beyond thankful for Reese’s current condition.

“We still hold faith that she’s going to beat this,” she said. “Reese is a very strong little girl, and I think that she’s gonna beat it, and I’m gonna hold on to that until I can’t.”

Reese will soon be going back to therapy to help with her disabilities. She will have another scan in several months to check the status of her cancer.

