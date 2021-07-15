Contests
‘Abortion reversal’ bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as...
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis. A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling Wednesday, June 30, 2021, came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Julie Carr Smyth
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican state representatives in Ohio have introduced legislation requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

The legislation announced Thursday requires physicians administering a chemical abortion to inform a patient prior to, or soon after, taking the first of two pills prescribed that it may be possible to reverse the process.

The American College of Obstretricians and Gynocologists says that position is not supported by science.

The bill’s backers characterized it as an extension of Ohio’s existing informed consent laws.

Abortion-rights advocates said it’s “founded on lies.”

