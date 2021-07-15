Adventure Charity Race returns to challenge teams in unique ways

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Amazing Charity Race is back after hiatus in 2020 with 20 physical and mental challenges that will make you dig dip to finish.

The Amazing Charity Race has been around the greater Cincinnati area since 2006. It was unable to be held last year due to COVID-19.

The event is not your typical road race, triathlon, or even one of those mud races.

“We wanted to put together an event that went all to charity, but wasn’t just a 5k,” said Amazing Charity Race President and Executive Director Doug Portmann. “So, we designed this race to be like the show where you have 20 stops along the way that you and your partner don’t know what you’re getting into. From year to year, they’ve changed every year. So, in 15 years we’ve done 20 different challenges that they have to complete and get to the finish line.”

Each year between 500 and 700 teams of two people run, float, or ride from point to point tackling 20 different obstacles or challenges.

Four teams will start every minute until all teams have crossed the start line in Milford.

This year, they are eliminating the biking portion due to the ongoing pandemic.

Do not think it will be any less challenging though.

“There’s a lot of aspects to it,” adds Portmann. “Some things are funny, some are mental, some are physical, but it’s all meant to challenge you and you work together with your partner.”

All of the money goes to 50 different charities that also volunteer at the event. There are 500 total volunteers each year.

In 2008, FOX19 NOW’s Rob Williams participated in the race.

One of his challenges was rolling a tire between cones.

FOX19 NOW's very own Rob Williams trying his luck in the 2008 Adventure Charity Race. (WXIX)

The exact challenges participants will face are a secret.

“I’ll tell you some of the stuff we’ve done in the past. We had human Donkey Kong, where we had people run up a hill and we had kids rolling down rubber balls, bouncing and trying to hit you with them,” said Portmann. “We’ve done things where you get in the giant zorb balls and play soccer against each other.”

So, get a friend and start training for the unexpected because the event is scheduled for Aug. 28, rain or shine.

Since starting in 2006, the event has raised more than $700,000 for charity.

