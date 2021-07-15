Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Case continued for Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old

Tarren Yuschak
Tarren Yuschak(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Julia Bingel, Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car appeared Thursday in Rocky River Municipal Court.

Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4. Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering.

RELATED: Attorney for Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old enters not guilty plea

Her case was continued so all parties have time to review a video.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

Police later identifed the driver as Yuschak.

Another driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch. They weren’t injured.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

Yuschak is due back in court on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

The text claims to be from ODOT, but that is not the case.
ODOT warns of text scam asking people to verify driver’s license
Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.
Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open
FILE - This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care...
Time to legalize marijuana in Ohio is now, Mayor Cranley says
A Colerain Township mother is appealing to the public for help finding her 12-year-old son, who...
Mom pleads for help finding 12-year-old son: ‘He’s never been gone this long’
Kasey Wise
Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car (arrest video, 911 call audio)