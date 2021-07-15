Cincinnati police tout dozens of seizures in effort to get illegal guns off the streets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s ongoing work to take illegal guns off the streets appears to be producing results.

Police confiscated 28 such firearms in the week beginning July 4.

Twenty-two were recovered by CPD patrol officers. Six were recovered by the Gun Crime Task Force, announced last year to curb rising gun violence during the pandemic.

Four more guns recoveries were made in the 24 hours preceding Thursday afternoon.

“The less guns we have in the hands of people who are prohibited from having weapons, the safer our community will be,” said CPD Lt. Lisa Davis.

Just 4 of the guns recovered in the last 24-hours:

1. Recovered by CBS. $13000 cash was also found on the suspect

2. Recovered by District 2 during a domestic violence incident

3. Suspect charged w/ using a weapon while intoxicated.

4. Weapons under disability by District 5 pic.twitter.com/gI7JEU6rQU — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 15, 2021

The gun seizures come after a violent early summer in Cincinnati, including several instances with underage gun violence victims and suspects.

Gun violence among those 20 and under has remained steady through the 2010s, even as violent crime city-wide has fallen.

But a gunfight at Smale Riverfront Park in early July returned attention to the issue of gun violence.

CPD’s response has been to increase weekend patrols.

Hamilton County’s top prosecutor is promising to tighten the screws on gun violence perpetrators by removing plea deals wholesale.

Meanwhile, federal authorities are continuing an effort announced in 2020 to prosecute gun violence perpetrators in federal court.

Other leaders are asking for a community-based approach, including State Sen. Cecil Thomas, who says the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence could have prevented Smale Park it still functioned as in years past.

Cincinnati saw several years of declining gun violence prior to the pandemic, but homicides and shootings spiked both locally and nationwide in 2020.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac told City Council in late June homicides and shootings are down in the city in 2021 compared to the same time last year. Isaac also said CPD had seized 750 guns to that date in 2021.

Overall violent crime, Isaac said, is at a six-year low.

