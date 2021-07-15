Colerain Twp fire displaces 4

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Four residents are displaced in a Colerain Township house fire early Thursday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The two-story structure in the 3100 block of Sovereign Drive was fully engulfed when Colerain Township firefighters responded just before 4 a.m.

All residents made it safely out, dispatchers said.

The blaze was knocked down, and fire crews asked investigators to respond as they now work to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, two adults and two children, dispatchers confirm.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

