Coroner: 68-year-old pedestrian dies after he was hit in Avondale last month

A 68-year-old pedestrian has succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle...
A 68-year-old pedestrian has succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 68-year-old pedestrian has succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Stephen Gentry of Avondale died Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Gentry was struck June 6, according to the coroner’s office.

A Cincinnati police spokeswoman says it happened before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Vine Street in Avondale.

The spokeswoman, Emily Szink, said the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is handling the case and will put out more information since Gentry has died.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

