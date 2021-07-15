Coroner: 68-year-old pedestrian dies after he was hit in Avondale last month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 68-year-old pedestrian has succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Stephen Gentry of Avondale died Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Gentry was struck June 6, according to the coroner’s office.

A Cincinnati police spokeswoman says it happened before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Vine Street in Avondale.

The spokeswoman, Emily Szink, said the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is handling the case and will put out more information since Gentry has died.

