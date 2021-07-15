Crews battle Colerain Twp house fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are on scene of a Colerain Township house fire.

The two-story structure in the 3100 block of Sovereign Drive was fully engulfed when Colerain Township firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

All residents made it safely out, according to initial dispatches.

The blaze is knocked down, and fire crews are now calling for investigators to respond to the scene, dispatchers confirm.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.