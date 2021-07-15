Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive, WVLT reported.

“Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted. but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

A 68-year-old pedestrian has succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle...
Coroner: 68-year-old pedestrian dies after he was hit in Avondale last month
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy
The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the...
$10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid