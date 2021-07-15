Hot & Humid Thursday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a mainly dry Thursday with hot and humid air kicking in . Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s with highs near 90 degrees in spots.

A moderately strong system will cause widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms Friday evening through Sunday morning. There will be breaks in the rainfall but much of the time into early Sunday rain may fall.

Thunderstorms with this system are not expected to be severe but with many areas having received 2″ to 5″ of rain in the past 10 days soils are very moist and runoff from downpours will be fast, meaning that short-duration street and small stream flooding is possible into Sunday.

