Hot & Humid Today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. Rain chances increase dramatically over night and into Friday morning.

We’re tracking a moderately strong system will may bring widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms to the Tri-State Friday evening through Sunday morning. This is not a wash out, but periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday morning. Thunderstorms with this system are not expected to be severe but with many areas having received 2 to 5 inches of rain in the past 10 days soils are very saturated and runoff from downpours could be fast-moving.

Rain totals from Friday into Sunday morning could exceed 2 inches with some spots approaching 3 inches. This fast-moving rainfall could lead to quick runoff and flooding.

