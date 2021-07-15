Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open

Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.
Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.(Provided by Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - After several delays, Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.

On Thursday, Camp Cedar posted they are open and taking reservations.

Today's the day... we are officially OPEN! 🙌 Book your own reservation here: https://fal.cn/3gMlp

Posted by Kings Island Camp Cedar on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The campground was initially scheduled to open around June 14 but was delayed due to construction delays.

Chad Showalter, Kings Island’s spokesman said Kings Island does not own Camp Cedar, just manages the property.

To check availability for a stay this year, visit https://reservations.visitcampcedar.com/campcedar/.

The reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The resort and campsite holds 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces.

Another 100 cottages are planned.

There are also recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills, and picnic tables.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

Newport Italianfest is back.
Newport Italianfest returns to Riverboat Row
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Hard Rock Cafe celebrates grand opening Thursday
The Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is celebrating its grand opening Thursday.
Hard Rock Cafe celebrates grand opening Thursday
Parrot Heads get ready for Jimmy Buffett at Riverbend Music Center
Jimmy Buffett madness takes over Riverbend Music Center