Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - After several delays, Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.

On Thursday, Camp Cedar posted they are open and taking reservations.

Today's the day... we are officially OPEN! 🙌 Book your own reservation here: https://fal.cn/3gMlp Posted by Kings Island Camp Cedar on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The campground was initially scheduled to open around June 14 but was delayed due to construction delays.

Chad Showalter, Kings Island’s spokesman said Kings Island does not own Camp Cedar, just manages the property.

To check availability for a stay this year, visit https://reservations.visitcampcedar.com/campcedar/.

The reservation office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The resort and campsite holds 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces.

Another 100 cottages are planned.

There are also recreational and adult-exclusive pools, ponds, walking trails, dining options, bathhouses, a laundry facility, firepits, grills, and picnic tables.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.