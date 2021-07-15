Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.
Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
FILE - This undated image provided by Blue Origin shows an illustration of the capsule that...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
FILE - This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care...
Time to legalize marijuana in Ohio is now, Mayor Cranley says
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents