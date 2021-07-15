Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
A woman's Lakeside Park apartment is a total loss after Tuesday's flooding in Northern Kentucky.
NKY mother-of-two escapes floodwaters, but apartment ‘ruined’
A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on Wednesday during a shooting in Westwood.
Westwood shooting victim, 20, in car crash on way to hospital
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure