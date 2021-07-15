Contests
Man hit by vehicle after apparent road rage incident in Anderson Township

Matthew Mongold
Matthew Mongold(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver has been charged with felonious assault after being accused of hitting a man with his vehicle and punching him in the face in an apparent road rage incident in Anderson Township, court documents say.

The incident happened at Bartles Road and Clough Pike Wednesday.

According to court documents, Matthew Mongold honked his horn at the victim, who was driving in front of him.

It states Mongold got out of his vehicle and yelled at the victim before reentering his vehicle. He then accelerated his vehicle toward the victim’s vehicle and slammed on his brakes.

The victim got out of his vehicle and approached Mongold and asked ‘what are you doing.’

Mongold then hit the victim with his car. He also allegedly got out of his vehicle and punched the victim.

“Arrestee struck the victim with a closed fist, causing lacerations to the right side of his face, in the area of his eye socket,” the court document says.

According to the court document, the victim began to bleed profusely but was able to tackle Mongold to the ground.

When deputies arrived on scene they arrested Mongold.

They said several witnesses stayed on the scene and gave written statements.

