Mom pleads for help finding 12-year-old son: 'He's never been gone this long'

A Colerain Township mother is appealing to the public for help finding her 12-year-old son, who...
A Colerain Township mother is appealing to the public for help finding her 12-year-old son, who she says ran away last month. Kearvin Jones left their home on Stadia Drive on June 25 and hasn’t returned since, says his mother, Lakisha Jones.(Provided by Lakisha Jones)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain Township mother is appealing to the public for help finding her 12-year-old son, who she says ran away last month.

Kearvin Jones left their home on Stadia Drive on June 25 and hasn’t returned since, says his mother, Lakisha Jones.

“He’s never been gone this long. He’s run away before for three days, but this is crazy.”

There is an active runaway warrant out for her son, according to Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Lakisha Jones said her son has sickle cell anemia, asthma and a heart condition - and he is not taking his medication.

She says he is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark jeans and white tennis shoes.

She said he called her on July 5 and told her he was in New York, he wanted her to know he was OK.

But she’s not so sure he’s really there and thinks he might be here.

She said she feels something is wrong because he’s been away for weeks now, not just days.

She said she fears her son has being overlooked by authorities because he’s a runaway and he’s gotten into trouble before. She wonders why a critical missing alert was not issued for him.

“It’s like I’m not getting no help,” she said.

She said he’s one of the youth charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the recent fights at Kings Island.

He missed a court date in Warren County this week for that case, she said.

He also missed a court date in Hamilton County, on Wednesday, related to a current assault charge, according to Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

A criminal complaint accuses him of pushing a female, causing her to drop her baby, on June 2, according to the court.

So now he has two active warrants in Hamilton County, court officials say.

“What if he’s dead somewhere?” his mother says. “I don’t want to get a knock on my door and he’s dead or in trouble.”

Juvenile court officials say anyone who sees Kearvin Jones or has information on his whereabouts can call Colerain Township Police: 513-385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

